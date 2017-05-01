Guilford Play Premiere this Weekend

By DonInGuilford | Mon, May 01 2017

We at Guilford Center Stage are particularly proud to be presenting a play by a Guilford playwright, Michael Nethercott, this coming weekend at Broad Brook Grange. When we chose the work, we had little idea how powerful the setting -- the French Resistance in World War II -- would be in 2017! Those of us fortunate to be attending rehearsals are seeing a skillful playwright/director at work, with a company of 11 wonderful actors.

People have commented -- favorably, of course -- on the fact that we've kept our low $10 general admission. We recognize that an evening out can get expensive, and we are committed to serving our rural community and the Greater Guilford Area! by making our productions affordable to this population. Here is some more info:

Guilford Center Stage opens its third season with Our Enemy’s Cup, the premiere of a full-length play by Guilford playwright, Michael Nethercott, who also directs the production. The play will be given three performances, with shows on Friday and Saturday, May 5 & 6, at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, May 7, at 2:00 pm, upstairs at Broad Brook Grange.

General Admission tickets are $10, available in advance at: http://bpt.me/2792718 or 1-800-838-3006, or at the door.

Our Enemy's Cup is the recipient of the Vermont Playwrights Award, the Clauder Competition (Best Vermont Play) and the Nor’easter Play Writing Competition. The play is a study of betrayal, loyalty and accountability set in occupied France during the Second World War. In the wake of a compromised Resistance action, the citizens of a small town are forced to judge one of their own, and, in doing so, make a fateful decision.

The cast, from seven area towns, includes both actors who have appeared in previous Guilford productions, and newcomers. The players are: Marvin Shedd, Richard Epstein, Beverly Miller, William Stearns, Julie Holland, Cris Parker-Jennings, Jan van Oene, Josh Cunningham, Joel Kaemmerlen, Jeremy West, and Elias Burgess.

Guilford Center Stage is a project of Broad Brook Grange, begun in 2015 to make greater use of the building’s 19th century stage. Its particular goal is to present “place-based” plays, which have regional or local connections. The theater is up a flight of stairs. Broad Brook Grange is at 3940 Guilford Center Rd., just under 4 miles west of the Guilford Country Store.

In a scene from Our Enemy's Cup, from left Cris Parker-Jennings, Julie Holland, Joel Kaemmerlen, and Beverly Miller.