Lights, Camera, Auction Event to Benefit Main Street Arts

By Not Signed In | Sun, September 10 2017

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. - An array of the work of local artists is on the auction block for Main Street Arts’ Lights, Camera, Auction benefit event Saturday, Sept. 16.

The live and silent auctions get underway at 5 p.m., with appetizers catered by Harvest Moon and a cash bar provided by the Saxtons River Inn.

Artists who have contributed to the event include Charlie Hunter, Jeanette Staley, Collin Leech, Scott J. Morgan, Eric Aho, JoAnne Russo and Ailyn Hoey. Also donating art are Julia Zanes, Donald Saaf, Melanie Gregory, Shane Harris, Sloan Dawson and Natalie Blake.

Dinners, services, vacation opportunities, a pizza night, a custom watercolor of the winner’s home, an eggs Benedict breakfast and other items will also be auctioned off.

Rick Cowan and Annesa Hartman will serve as emcees.

The event will be punctuated by show-stopping songs from recent MSA productions of Les Miserables, Little Shop of Horrors, Jacques Brel and other productions performed by some of MSA’s most talented actors. There will also be a preview of selections from the upcoming production of Into the Woods.

Tickets are $25 and can be reserved by contacting MSA at (802) 869-2960, info@mainstreetarts.org or online at mainstreetarts.org.