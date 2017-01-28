Mitchell • Giddings Fine Arts presents "Winter Group Forum" Saturday, January 28

By Not Signed In | Fri, January 27 2017

Mitchell • Giddings Fine Arts is pleased to announce an Artist Forum for their Winter Group show on Saturday, January 28 from 5-7pm. The Forum will be a “roaming” style talk, featuring artists Petria Mitchell, Jim Giddings, Will Finkel, Anne Johnstone, Gene Parulis, Michele Ratté, and Chris Triebert.

Petria Mitchell of Brattleboro has been a painter for over 40 years, creating lush and ethereal landscapes. Jim Giddings paints richly textured surfaces carrying psychological and physical nuance. Painter and collage artist Anne Johnstone from Somerville, MA works in mixed media, oil, and wax, using distortion and exaggeration to convey a curiously heightened emotional response.

Will Finkel is a ceramic artist from Brattleboro who has developed glazes that capture the colors and wonder of natural phenomena. Michele Ratté is a printmaker and sculptor from Saxtons River, whose unique assemblages combine precious metals, drawing, printmaking, sewing, and sculpture. Brattleboro photographer Gene Parulis has been taking pictures around the world for over fifty years, exploring themes of nature, spirituality, travel and architecture. Also a photographer, Christine Triebert from South Newfane, VT and founder of the Rock River Artists’ Collective, creates visionary works inspired by her love for the environment of rural Vermont.

Winter Group Forum will mark the closing of MGFA’s Winter Group, running since December 1, 2016. A new group exhibition opens on February 2 with another selection of work from represented artists of the gallery.