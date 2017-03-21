Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts presents an Artist Talk with David Rohn

By Mitchell • Gidd... | Mon, March 20 2017

Mitchell • Giddings Fine Arts is excited to offer a very special Artist Talk with David Rohn this Saturday, March 25 from 5-7pm. Rohn is the feature of the gallery-wide exhibit David Rohn Watercolors 1974-2016, running from March 16-April 30.

Rohn’s ability to speak through watercolor suggests an element of magic in his choice and command of materials and technique. Never intentionally arranged, the objects in Rohn’s compositions create a relationship of inherent balance and established order, bringing harmony and satisfaction to the eye. Remarks Rohn, “Sometimes a hidden composition seems so resolutely preconceived it is like finding an unknown Bach Partita crumpled in the trash.” His extraordinary gift of playful observation allows an unexpected appreciation and analysis of the common object.

Growing up in Ludington, Michigan, Rohn was accepted into the University of Michigan College of Architecture and Design on the strength of a portfolio of watercolors, where he earned his Bachelors and Masters in painting and printmaking. Much of his student work was featured in juried shows throughout the Midwest. As a formative artist he taught first at Windham College as the chair of the art department, then at Drew University, New York University, the National Academy of Design, and Queens College. He resides and continues to paint in Putney, Vermont.

Mitchell • Giddings Fine Arts is committed to presenting innovative, contemporary works that stimulate and challenge both the seasoned collector and aesthetic explorer.

183 Main Street

Brattleboro, VT 05301

802.251.8290

Gallery hours: Wed-Mon 11-5