"Now every field is clothed with grass, and every tree with leaves; now the woods put forth their blossoms, and the year assumes its gay attire." - Virgil

User login

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Arts

Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts presents an Artist Talk with David Rohn


By Mitchell • Gidd... | Mon, March 20 2017

Mitchell • Giddings Fine Arts is excited to offer a very special Artist Talk with David Rohn this Saturday, March 25 from 5-7pm. Rohn is the feature of the gallery-wide exhibit David Rohn Watercolors 1974-2016, running from March 16-April 30.

 

Rohn’s ability to speak through watercolor suggests an element of magic in his choice and command of materials and technique. Never intentionally arranged, the objects in Rohn’s compositions create a relationship of inherent balance and established order, bringing harmony and satisfaction to the eye. Remarks Rohn, “Sometimes a hidden composition seems so resolutely preconceived it is like finding an unknown Bach Partita crumpled in the trash.” His extraordinary gift of playful observation allows an unexpected appreciation and analysis of the common object.

Growing up in Ludington, Michigan, Rohn was accepted into the University of Michigan College of Architecture and Design on the strength of a portfolio of watercolors, where he earned his Bachelors and Masters in painting and printmaking. Much of his student work was featured in juried shows throughout the Midwest.  As a formative artist he taught first at Windham College as the chair of the art department, then at Drew University, New York University, the National Academy of Design, and Queens College. He resides and continues to paint in Putney, Vermont.

Mitchell • Giddings Fine Arts is committed to presenting innovative, contemporary works that stimulate and challenge both the seasoned collector and aesthetic explorer.

183 Main Street

Brattleboro, VT 05301

802.251.8290

Gallery hours: Wed-Mon 11-5

»

Upcoming Events

Tue, Mar 21

Wed, Mar 22

Thu, Mar 23

Fri, Mar 24

Sat, Mar 25

more

iBrattleboro Poll

Regarding Representative Town Meeting in 2017,

Choices