Mitchell - Giddings Fine Arts presents "Spring Visions," February 3 - March 12

By Mitchell • Gidd... | Mon, January 30 2017

February 2- March 12: Mitchell • Giddings Fine Arts is pleased to present Spring Visions, a new group exhibition expanding upon December’s Winter Group. The show will feature a new selection of work by gallery artists, including Emily Mason, Torin Porter, Anne Johnstone, Eric Boyer, Jon Gregg, Tiffany Heerema and Robin Cheung. An opening reception will be held on Friday, February 3 during Gallery Walk starting at 5:30pm. An Artist Forum of featured artists will take place on Saturday, February 25 from 5-7pm.

New York painter and printmaker Emily Mason creates singularly rich abstract images. Sculptor Torin Porter of Glover, VT engages our imagination with his playful, stylized steel figures. Painter and collage artist Anne Johnstone from Somerville, MA works in collage and mixed media to convey a curiously heightened emotional response. Sculptor Eric Boyer of Portland, Oregon manipulates wire mesh to create exquisite human and abstract forms. Jon Gregg is a painter well-known as the founder and former president of the Vermont Studio Center. Compositions by local collage artist Tiffany Heerema explore worlds that engage the playful spirit. Paintings by Robin Cheung of Acton, MA draw focus to the beauty and elegance of archeological forms.

Mitchell • Giddings Fine Arts is committed to presenting innovative, contemporary works of the highest caliber that stimulate and challenge both the seasoned collector and aesthetic explorer. MGFA opened in 2014 with seven artists, and enters this new year with thirty established artists working in a variety of traditional and unusual materials.