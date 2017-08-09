A New Drawing School in Brattleboro

By Not Signed In | Wed, August 09 2017

This September, The Drawing Studio opens in Brattleboro. Located in The Whetstone Studio for the Arts at 28 Williams Street, The Drawing Studio will offer classes and workshops in traditional and experimental drawing practices and color theory and color mixing for painters. In addition to open, sunny work space The Drawing Studio also has a first rate art library with windows overlooking the Whetstone Brook and a coffee/tea bar.

The founder, Jason Alden, has taught drawing and painting at the River Gallery School and privately for the last 10 years. The Drawing Studio is an effort to clarify, develop and share what he loves most about drawing and the communication of Art. From the website, www.vermontdrawingstudio.com :



You already know how to draw, you just forgot. Drawing can be remembered as a natural, creative response to our experience of life and how we feel being here. Children draw and are world-makers when they do. As adults we tend to limit the aspiration of drawing to how much we can make our drawing look like the thing we are looking at: our friend, a landscape, the stuff on our coffee table, our face in the mirror. But drawing can be a way to understand and be in relationship with a subject, to become intimate with not only how it looks, but how it feels, what it communicates to us about itself. Drawing can be full of qualities beyond surface resemblance. It is a wide road and we arrive on it with a capacity for perception that we didn't know we had.

Jason is in the final buildout phase to be ready for a September opening. He has created a Kickstarter campaign to raise money to help with the costs of this project and to share the vision of the school. Please watch the video, support The Drawing Studio if you are inspired and share with others.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/348777662/the-drawing-studio

Jason Alden can be reached at 802 380 4997 or jna1972@hotmail.com.