Nourishing the Inner Artist: Conversations about Art, Creativity, and Imagination



1. Thursday, March 22: Enchantment and the Inner Child: Materials and Process

TIME: 6 - 8:30 P.M. LOCATION: 118 ELLIOT, BRATTLEBORO, VT

Conversation moderated by William Forchion

*Time range of this event includes networking time. Snacks will be available.*

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/182009932528269/

For tickets, please visit: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3344901

How can the items in our everyday life be used as a gateway to play and our inner child as we unzip our creativity?

Tickets: $8/forum, $20 for all three forums, work trades available.

If you are interested in our work trades or have general questions, please contact Shanta Lee at shantavns@gmail.com or send a text to (802) 275-8152.

FEATURED ARTISTS:

Marta Bernbaum, Co-Owner of JMB Glass Studios

William Forchion, U.S. Cultural Exchange Ambassador for Circus Arts & Co-Founder of Dreamcatcher Entertainment

Ines Zeller Bass, Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director of Sandglass Theater

MORE ABOUT THIS FORUM:

As adults we sometimes downplay thinking and having a childlike mind or entering a state of returning to our inner child. What can children or remembering our inner child teach us? This session explores tapping into our inner children through re-enchantment with the everyday items that surround us. How can the items in our everyday life be used as a gateway to play and our inner child as we unzip our creativity? We will explore all of the ways we can think outside of the box of adulthood, gain lessons from re-engaging with our inner child as a part of the creative process for creativity.

This forum is a part of the "Nourishing the Inner Artist: Conversations about Art, Creativity, and Imagination" creativity forums series. To view the full series, please visit: www.acwc.us/forums. The creativity forums are being supported by the following partners and sponsors: (SPONSORS) 118 Elliot*The Brattleboro Reformer*Brattleboro Community Television*Brattleboro Food Co-Op*Brattleboro Savings & Loan*Duo Restaurant*Katy's Restaurant*Latchis Arts*New Chapter*Southern Vermont Arts & Living*The Richards Group. (PARTNERS) Antidote Books*Brooks Memorial Library*C. X. Silver Gallery LLC*Hooker-Dunham Theater& Gallery*Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts*River Gallery School*Putney Public Library*Sandglass Theater

MORE ABOUT OUR FEATURED ARTISTS:

William Forchion, U.S. Cultural Exchange Ambassador for Circus Arts & Co-Founder of Dreamcatcher Entertainment

Website: http://billforchion.com/

Performing artist William Forchion is a graduate of the American Musical and Dramatic Academy, Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Clown College, and The American Institute of Holistic Theology. He has traveled around the world performing with acclaimed companies including Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey and Cirque du Soleil, and worked as an actor and stuntman on numerous television and film productions. He is an independent award-winning film producer, a U.S. Cultural Exchange Ambassador for the Arts, and his first book, Billosophy: Meditations on God, Movement and Miracles, was published in 2016.

Ines Zeller Bass, co-founder and co-artistic director of Sandglass Theater.

Website: http://sandglasstheater.org/

Ines has been performing with puppets since 1978, starting in Munich, Germany, and moved with her husband Eric Bass to Putney, Vermont in the mid-1980s. Together with Eric she teaches their approach to puppetry in the US and abroad. Lately she has designed and built puppets for "Natan El Sabio" in El Salvador as well as for Sandglass’s newest production “Babylon,” a piece about refugees. She is currently touring in Sandglass’ piece “D-Generation, an Exaltation of Larks,” a play about people with dementia.

Marta Bernbaum, co-owner of JMB Glass Studios

Website: https://www.jmbglass.com/

Glass artist Marta Bernbaum grew up in Belfast, Maine, and attended the Massachusetts College of Art in Boston from 1995-2000, graduating with a bachelor of fine arts glass degree. It was there that Marta studied a multitude of disciplines involving glass as a medium. The information learned through practicing all the different disciplines apply daily when she teaches. In 2005 Marta and her husband Josh bought a house in Brattleboro, Vermont, and they have since started a family and JMB Glass studios.

2.Thursday, April 26: A Room of One’s Own: The Creation of Inner Space

Conversation moderated by Shanta Lee Gander

TIME: 6 - 8:30 p.m. LOCATION: 118 ELLIOT, BRATTLEBORO, VT

*Time range of this event includes networking time. Snacks will be available.*

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1531641576871831/

For tickets, please visit: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3344960

What is required or needed in regard to creating space within ourselves to unzip our creativity or do our artistic work?

Tickets: $8/forum, $20 for all three forums, work trades available.

If you are interested in our work trades or have general questions, please contact Shanta Lee at shantavns@gmail.com or send a text to (802) 275-8152.

FEATURED ARTISTS:

Suzanne Kingsbury, Best-selling Author and Founder of Gateless Writing, Inc.

Sarah Bowen, Artist, Educator, and Co-Creator of ACWC Creativity Forums

Claire Arenius, Jazz Musician, Composer, and Educator

MORE ABOUT THIS FORUM:

Some of us may recognize this title from Virginia Woolf's extended essay linked to a series of lectures she delivered. Woolf famously talks about the need for space if one is to create. This forum wishes to explore the creation of the creative space within ourselves. It has been scientifically proven that when we turn off our inner judge and allow our brains to relax, that is when some of the creative ideas happen upon us. As we explore some various dimensions of the creation of space, some of the questions we plan to explore include: What is required or needed in regard to creating space within ourselves to unzip our creativity or do our artistic work?

3. Thursday, October 18: Sources of Inspiration: Creative Lineage

Conversation moderated by Shanta Lee Gander

TIME: 6 - 8:30 p.m. LOCATION: LATCHIS THEATRE, 50 MAIN STREET, BRATTLEBORO, VT

*Time range of this event includes networking time. Snacks will be available.*

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/140554993424989/

Tickets: $8/forum, $20 for all three forums, work trades available.

If you are interested in our work trades or have general questions, please contact Shanta Lee at shantavns@gmail.com or send a text to (802) 275-8152.

FEATURED ARTISTS TO BE ANNOUNCED ONCE CONFIRMED

MORE ABOUT THIS FORUM:

Like families, various mediums of art are deeply rooted and tied to some form of genealogy. Who are the members of your artistic family? If you are a poet, you may be influenced by Robert Frost, Emily Dickinson, or William Blake; or if you are a dancer, depending on the form, a dancer like Martha Graham or the dance traditions of certain regions of the world may be your lineage. And true to artistic or creative genealogy, the struggle remains to be will one create out of a sense of evolution and loyalty to their artistic lineage or does one wish to create out of a duty to revolution and breaking with tradition? Or is it possible to be influenced by a tradition without being aware of it? Some of the questions we hope to explore during this forum include: How do we as artists or creative people explore what our lineage is, and what are the implications for including it into our work? Can one create without a lineage? What are the boundaries on “borrowing” a lineage from another tradition or culture? In addition to artistic or creative genealogy, where do we draw inspiration for creating? Are you truly nourished by your traditions or do you just know them as a reference? Please join us as we explore the spectrum of artistic lineage and what inspires us.

Art, Creativity, and Imagination Explorations

These are additional activities and workshops connected to the “Nourishing the Inner Artist: Conversations about Art, Creativity, and Imagination” Creativity Forums Series.

Saturday, April 7: Altered Books

An event connected to the “Nourishing the Inner Artist: Conversations about Art, Creativity, and Imagination” creativity forums series.

*FREE Event

TIME: 1-3 p.m. LOCATION: Putney Public Library Central Library, 55 Main St, Putney, VT 05346

FEATURED ARTIST: Marsha Bard

Taking an old book, we will make a plan to create a new book with art papers, stamping and fussy cutting. Bring along an idea of a theme for your book -- an old book (with a signature binding), and any small drawings, graphics, ribbons, buttons -- whatever makes you happy. We will be removing many pages and gluing others together to create our new book. If you plan on attending and participating, please bring: an exacto knife, Elmer's glue, small paint brush (for spreading the glue) if you have it, and any other materials you want to use in re-making your book!

More About Marsha:

Marsha Bard has had a lifetime adventure with art in many forms, from installation sculpture pieces, art dolls, fabric art, etc., but found so much joy in the paper arts. Marsha loves the idea of taking a book that someone would toss in the trash and recreate it as a piece of art that you want to display, or just taking a stack of papers and creating a new book that is one of a kind.

Monday, April 30: Art Over Fear Workshop

An event connected to the “Nourishing the Inner Artist: Conversations about Art, Creativity, and Imagination” creativity forums series.

Cost: Workshop is free. There is a $5 materials fee. Register By: April 23rd to deidrarazzaque@gmail.com or 802-579-4491

TIME: 6 - 8:30 p.m. LOCATION: Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room , 224 Main St, Brattleboro, VT

FEATURED ARTIST: Deidre K Razzaque

Sometimes it can be hard to accept and unfurl our own creativity. Shadowy doubts, coupled with other people’s comments--or their seeming indifference, can make us believe that creativity is for other people, but not for us.

In this hands-on workshop, we’ll work with these questions and more, individually and as a group:

· How does it feel to think of yourself as creative?

· What happens when you let yourself create without judgement?

· What will give you the courage the create on a regular basis?

Each participant will have the opportunity to create a Courage Charm—a small but powerful visual talisman to spark their continued creative expression.

More About Deidra K. Razzaque:

Deidra K. Razzaque wears many hats, including writer, collage artist, trainer, educator, and transformative travel coach. Learn more at: https://www.pinterest.com/deidrarazzaque/ or http://www.athomeintheworld.us/

April -May 2018: Portraits of Artists by Photographer William Dixon

An event connected to the “Nourishing the Inner Artist: Conversations about Art, Creativity, and Imagination” creativity forums series.

LOCATION: Putney Public Library Central Library, 55 Main St, Putney, VT 05346

William Dixon presents a photographic series of local artists working in their studios. Included in the exhibit are photos of Ken Pick, Paul Stone, Dena Gartenstein Moses, Nancy Storrow, Joseph Fichter, Walter Slowinski, and Eugene Uman.

William Dixon has been photographing artists from the Putney community for several years. Artists at Work, his 2014 solo exhibition at the Vermont Center for Photography, focused on the creative process employed by these talented and creative people. To see more of William Dixon’s work, please visit: williamdixonphotography.net

