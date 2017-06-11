Opening Reception at MGFA: Eric Boyer "Garden of Delights"

By Mitchell • Gidd... | Sat, June 10 2017

Mitchell • Giddings Fine Arts is pleased to present Garden of Delights, an exhibition of wire-mesh sculptures by Eric Boyer. An Opening Reception will take place Thursday, June 22 at 5 pm, with an Artist Talk Saturday, June 24 from 5-7 pm.

Eric Boyer began exploring in wood, ceramics, and metalwork, and his work in wire-mesh is the result of a continuous search for a personal, expressive medium, which he discovered accidentally while working with metal scraps in a blacksmith shop. Garden of Delights represents over 20 years of artistic creation and reflects Boyer’s fascination with figure, form, and the endless expressive potential found in the intimate connection to one's materials. "Occasionally the figures have a story to tell..." says Boyer, "yet the wire-mesh itself is a material with no foreseeable limits as an artistic medium." Garden of Delights serves as a celebration of artistic investigation and the ongoing satisfaction that resonates through a chosen medium.

Mitchell • Giddings Fine Arts is committed to presenting innovative, contemporary works that stimulate both the seasoned collector and aesthetic explorer.

Mitchell • Giddings Fine Arts

183 Main Street, Brattleboro, VT 05301

(802) 251-8290

www.mitchellgiddingsfinearts.com

W-M 11-5