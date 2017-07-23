Opening Reception at Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts: "Jim Giddings and Petria Mitchell, Oils and Watercolors"

By Mitchell • Gidd... | Fri, July 21 2017

On Thursday, Aug. 3 from 5 to 7pm at Mitchell • Giddings Fine Arts, 183 Main Street in Brattleboro, VT, the public is invited to the Opening Reception for "Oils and Watercolors", side by side solo exhibitions by MGFA founding artists Petria Mitchell and Jim Giddings. The exhibit will continue through September 17, with an Artist Talk Saturday, August 15 at 5pm.

Petria Mitchell will be showing a selection of new oil paintings that continue her investigations in color and atmosphere. Her exploration of the ethereal world of light and ambience through the use of tonal gradation and converging lines are signature elements in her work. “Using nature as an initial reference point allows me to play with limitless possibilities while embracing a thorough appreciation for abstraction.”

Jim Giddings has begun to paint in his rebuilt studio, and his presentation will include new watercolors as well as salvaged, reworked or revisited oil paintings. For Giddings, an exploration of the richness of painted surfaces is an important aspect of his work, and he "continue[s] to believe that beauty lies in small things."

Mitchell • Giddings Fine Arts is committed to presenting innovative, contemporary works that stimulate both the seasoned collector and aesthetic explorer.

Mitchell • Giddings Fine Arts

183 Main Street, Brattleboro, VT 05301

(802) 251-8290

www.mitchellgiddingsfinearts.com

W-M 11-5