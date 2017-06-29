Painting Animal Portraiture with Johanne Mangi Workshop

By Penelope | Thu, June 29 2017

Wednesday-Friday, July 12-14, 2017 9:00am—4:00pm

Village Arts of Putney is very excited to offer this premier workshop with visiting teacher, Johanne Mangi. She is a vivacious person and teacher as well as animal lover. Johanne will share and guide you on how she is able to capture the spirit of pets and animals in an extraordinary, painterly way. If you are inspired to paint animals and capture their essence, do not miss this special workshop!

*To add to the excitement of this first workshop, Johanne is offering a drawing for one lucky workshop participant to receive an original oil sketch of their favored four-legged furry friend!

Tuition: $350 (plus $5 model fee--yes, for the dog...and handler!)

To Register: Contact Penelope at <villarts@sover.net> or call: 802-246-7742.

VillageArtsofPutney.fineaw.com



