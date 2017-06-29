"Private property was the original source of freedom.  It still is its main bulwark." - Walter Lippmann

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Home » Culture » Arts

Painting Animal Portraiture with Johanne Mangi Workshop


By Penelope | Thu, June 29 2017

Wednesday-Friday, July 12-14, 2017          9:00am—4:00pm  

Village Arts of Putney is very excited to offer this premier workshop with visiting teacher, Johanne Mangi. She is a vivacious person and teacher as well as animal lover.  Johanne will share and guide you on how she is able to capture the spirit of pets and animals in an extraordinary, painterly way.  If you are inspired to paint animals and capture their essence, do not miss this special workshop!

*To add to the excitement of this first workshop, Johanne is offering a drawing for one lucky workshop participant to receive an original oil sketch of their favored four-legged furry friend!

 

Tuition: $350 (plus $5 model fee--yes, for the dog...and handler!)

 

To Register: Contact Penelope at <villarts@sover.net> or call: 802-246-7742. 

VillageArtsofPutney.fineaw.com


