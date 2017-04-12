"A man must consider what a rich realm he abdicates when he becomes a conformist." - Ralph Waldo Emerson

Recent Comments

User login

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Arts

"The Passion of Joan d'Arc" Featuring Live, Original Music by Dan DeWalt


By Pamela | Tue, April 11 2017

On Saturday, April 15  from 7:30-9:00. The Williamsville Hall presents the 1928 French silent film "The Passion of Joan d'Arc" featuring the premiere performance of an original soundtrack performed live on piano by Dan DeWalt.  Admission is by donation and will raise funds for the Williamsville Hall. The Hall is located off of Route 30 in Williamsville (across from the Eatery).

The Guardian ranks this Joan d'Arc as the very best silent film ever made. Although 90 years old, the cinematography is gripping with its sparse intensity. The dialogue uses the actual questions and answers exchanged between Joan and her persecutors, as they excoriate her for dressing like a man and being true to her faith.

Dewalt's similar performance with a Charlie Chaplin film sold out the Latchis Theatre last fall. 

»

iBrattleboro Poll

I was able to buy my current home because

Choices