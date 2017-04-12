"The Passion of Joan d'Arc" Featuring Live, Original Music by Dan DeWalt

By Pamela | Tue, April 11 2017

On Saturday, April 15 from 7:30-9:00. The Williamsville Hall presents the 1928 French silent film "The Passion of Joan d'Arc" featuring the premiere performance of an original soundtrack performed live on piano by Dan DeWalt. Admission is by donation and will raise funds for the Williamsville Hall. The Hall is located off of Route 30 in Williamsville (across from the Eatery).



The Guardian ranks this Joan d'Arc as the very best silent film ever made. Although 90 years old, the cinematography is gripping with its sparse intensity. The dialogue uses the actual questions and answers exchanged between Joan and her persecutors, as they excoriate her for dressing like a man and being true to her faith.



Dewalt's similar performance with a Charlie Chaplin film sold out the Latchis Theatre last fall.