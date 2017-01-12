Paths of the Gods: Hiking the Sorrento Peninsula at Brooks Library

By Brooks Memorial | Thu, January 12 2017

Save the date! Join former Library Director Jerry Carbone and his touring companions, Arthur and Carol Westing (Putney, Vt.), on January 28, at 3 PM, in the Library's meeting room, for a talk on a recent hiking trip to Italy's famed Sorrento peninsula. The group hiked and toured the area for two weeks in November. The slide presentation will include views and topography from the ancient trails and mule paths that line the limestone Latarri Mountain range and Tyrrhenian Sea.

The group took photographs and video of seven hikes, which include the spectacular route along the ancient Roman path from Termini via Punta Campanella out to the most extreme point of the Sorrentine Peninsula, where Ulysses met the Sirens. Other hikes go along steep mountainous paths with the sea and coastal towns of Positano, Massa Lubrense, Sorrento; and the amazing precipices of the Arola Cliffs, Monte Faito, Monte Vico Alvano. One of the paths walked was part of the classic Il Sentiero degli Dei (The Path of the Gods), which one web site warns, "The path is not suitable for those who suffer vertigo."

The talk will also include photos of archaeological sites such as Herculaneum, Pompei, and Paestum (the Greek city of Poseidonia), and the interiors of 6th and 11th century churches, as well as a peak into the deep cone of one of the world's active volcanoes, Vesuvius. The talk is free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, a snow date is scheduled for Monday, January 30, at 6:30 PM.

For more information contact Brooks Library by phone at 802-254-5290, by email at info@brookslibraryvt.org, or on the web at brookslibraryvt.org



