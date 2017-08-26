Poles on Elliot Street

"I can't understand why people are frightened of new ideas. I'm frightened of the old ones." - John Cage
Maybe getting ready for the
Maybe getting ready for the big block party! They look great!
Aliens
It's a plot by extraterrestrials to take over Brattleboro. Each pole corresponds to a GPS coordinate that they will use to create a harmonic resonance on the autumnal equinox that will induce a state of euphoric trance in our citizenry, allowing for their infiltration into our gubernment and the re-writing of our town charter. The patterns on the poles are visual correspondants to brainwave patterns that they have measured amongst different local politicians (polls). You will hear this fact contradicted by members of the local neighborhood association, but what they will never admit is that FEET actually stands for Foreign Extraterrestrial Encounter Telemetry.
Sheeple, be forewarned! You heard it here on iBratt first!
The Autumnal Equinox...
this year is on September 22, 2017 at 4:02 PM EDT. The citizens of Brattleboro have got exactly four weeks to prepare for an alien event!
Mystery Solved
F.E.E.T. (Frost-Elm-Elliot-Triangle) is a group of neighbors and people who live and/or work in the triangle and who have a mission to “Take Small Steps to Build a Greater Community”.
The F.E.E.T. Pole Painting Project is a community based art project that promotes the neighborhood and is designed to bring neighbors together. The 15 poles were painted by many neighbors and supporters. Artists were given a few guidelines, but otherwise were free to choose their own designs.
To celebrate the premiere of the telephone pole painting exhibit, F.E.E.T. is sponsoring a neighborhood walking art tour during Gallery Walk from 5:30-7:30 on Friday, the First, beginning at the Restless Rooster.
FREE ICE CREAM and other giveaways are also available thanks to a grant from Ben and Jerrys. And if you find the Purple Footprint on one of the poles, you get a special prize.
Rain Date: Sunday, Sept. 3rd 11:00 – 1:00 Elliot Street Park
For more information about F.E.E.T. or to get involved in future projects in the neighborhood, find them on Facebook @ www.facebook.com/groups/FEETBrattleboro/ or call (802) 275-7232.