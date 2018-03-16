"Too few people understand a really good sandwich."  - James Beard

Pottery Seconds Sale at the Winter Farmers' Market Saturday


By Sherry | Fri, March 16 2018

Pottery Seconds Sale at the farmers market this week!

Susan Dunning and Mathew Meunier will be lightening their load. Great savings on those one of a kind pieces of pottery!

Watch beautiful Windsor style chairs being crafted by hand by Bigan Fard of One World.

And of course where better to stock up on local basics like produce, apples, meat, bread & eggs, as well as those special treats, preserves, handcrafted teas, salves and more. Meet up with a friend over a delicious lunch and enjoy the sounds of Ireland by Inisheer from 11-1 in the cafe.

Credit, Debit & EBT accepted. Crop Cash Coupons let 3SquaresVT/SNAP EBT customers turn $10 in $20 and take home more fresh fruits and veggies every week!

