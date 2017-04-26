"It's easy to make a buck. It's a lot tougher to make a difference." - Tom Brokaw

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Arts

Raffle Fundraiser: Historic 1948 New York Times Photo Collection Image of the New York Public Library


By Brooks Memorial | Wed, April 26 2017

The Friends of Brooks Memorial Library are holding a raffle for a 14x17 framed photo print by James Sneddon from the New York Times Photo Collection. Generously donated by Mary Ide, it is valued at $250. Tickets are $1 each, and will be on sale at the circulation desk at Brooks Library, where the print may be also be viewed.

“The New York Public Library – 1948,” is a picture of the iconic lions at the Main Branch of the New York Public Library, Patience and Fortitude, covered in snow. This photograph was published in the New York Times on December 20, 1948.

The main branch of the New York Public Library was officially opened on May 23, 1911. The lions were sculpted by E.C. Potter and carved by the Piccirilli Brothers, who also carved the Abraham Lincoln statue at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Proceeds from this raffle help the Friends purchase materials, present programs and provide services which help the library. The Friends mission is to support the Brooks Memorial Library through advocacy, public relations and fundraising.

