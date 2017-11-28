"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

Arts

Sandglass Theater's Crankie Celebration


By Not Signed In | Tue, November 28 2017

PUTNEY- A crankie is an old storytelling art form that has recently become popular again. A long illustrated scroll is wound around two spools and set into a box with a viewing window. The scroll is hand cranked, the unfolding story narrated, sung or just accompanied by music. This December Sandglass Theater is holding a crankie fundraising celebration with events including performances, a crankie building workshop and an online auction of crankies built by local artists.

Performances

This year is the fourth annual weekend of crankie performances at Sandglass Theater. Crankies! includes performances by Sandglass founders, Eric Bass and Ines Zeller Bass, Molly and Ellen Gawler of the Gawler Family Band, Brendan Taaffe, Kali Quinn, Donald Saaf, Trudi Cohen and John Bell.

Shows are Saturday December 2nd at 5pm and 8pm and Sunday December 3rd at 3pm at Sandglass Theater. Tickets for Crankies! are $16 general admission and $13 students and seniors and are available by emailing info@sandglasstheater.org or calling 802 387 4051. Reserving tickets in advance is highly encouraged as seating is limited. Reservations are payable by cash or check at the door. Sandglass Theater is an accessible, 60 seat theater in the heart of Putney, Vermont.

Workshop

The crankie building workshop, Telling Tales with Crankies, is taught by Ines Zeller Bass. Participants will build their own crankie and create their own story. If you love to express yourself in a beautiful and pure way without technical bells and whistles the crankie will be your best and loving friend.

The workshop is for people of all levels of experience, ages 18-85 (or more), on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, December 5th, 6th and 7th from 5 - 7 PM at Sandglass Theater. Workshop cost is $150 plus $20 for materials. Space is limited to 6 participants, so register in advance by contacting info@sandglasstheater.org or by calling 802 387 4051.

Auction

A crankie is a wonderful way to bring the family together for songs, stories and beautiful art. Pieces for auction include crankies by Donald Saaf, Julia Zanes, Finn Campman, Ines Zeller Bass, Jana Zeller, David Rohn, Linda Rubinstein, Dave Regan, Alice Freeman and Michele Ratté. Place your bid on a hand-built crankie by one of our area's esteemed artists during the crankie auction, open for bidding online, November 18th – December 10th. Go to sandglasstheater.org and receive your artisan crankie before the holidays. What a beautiful gift!

