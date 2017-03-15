Sandglass Theater's Winter Sunshine Series

By Not Signed In | Wed, March 15 2017

On March 18th at 11am and 2pm Sandglass’s beloved Winter Sunshine series begins with Double Image Theater Lab. I Laid an Egg is an original piece inspired by a dream the co-creator Margot had as a child. Margot goes on an adventure with her imaginary pal, Egg, in a world made of shadows and household items. A nonverbal, interactive show filled with many unexpected surprises and discoveries, I Laid an Egg bears elements of Shadow Theater, Object Theater and music, inviting the audience into a child’s realm of make-believe. It presents a poetic imaginative journey for the child in all of us.

Tickets for all Winter Sunshine shows are only $9 and are available by emailing info@sandglasstheater.org or calling (802) 387-4051. Getting tickets in advance is highly encouraged as seating is limited. You may also take your chances at the door, payable by cash or check. Sandglass Theater is an accessible, 60 seat theater located right off of I91, exit 4 in the heart of Putney, Vermont.