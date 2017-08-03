"Drama is life with the dull bits cut out." - Alfred Hitchcock

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Authentically Local

Saturday Aug 5th Summer Cinema Slam - Rain or Shine!


By tothemoonproduc... | Thu, August 03 2017

The Brattleboro Film Festival and The Northern Routes Film Collaborative present the 3rd Annual Summer Cinema Slam, giving Vermont artists and audiences a place to connect.

3rd Annual Summer Cinema Slam 
Saturday, August 5th 5:15pm
New England Youth Theater 100 Flat St, Brattleboro, Vermont 05301

RAIN OR SHINE! INDOOR & OUTDOOR EVENT!

5 Vermont made films w/ filmmaker Q&As 
Live music by Folk Duo Vermonters Hungrytown
Food Trucks, Beer & Wine

BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW! $10 in advance, $15 at the door
Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/summer-cinema-slam-2017-tickets-35944785822
In Person: at Everyone's Books, 25 Elliot Street, Brattleboro
At the Gate: Day of the Event (Cash Only) 

Read about the FOOD & FILMS HERE:
WEBSITE http://www.brattleborofilmfestival.org/2016-special-events/

FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/events/1220902404683988/

