Saturday Aug 5th Summer Cinema Slam - Rain or Shine!

By tothemoonproduc... | Thu, August 03 2017

The Brattleboro Film Festival and The Northern Routes Film Collaborative present the 3rd Annual Summer Cinema Slam, giving Vermont artists and audiences a place to connect.

3rd Annual Summer Cinema Slam

Saturday, August 5th 5:15pm

New England Youth Theater 100 Flat St, Brattleboro, Vermont 05301



RAIN OR SHINE! INDOOR & OUTDOOR EVENT!

5 Vermont made films w/ filmmaker Q&As

Live music by Folk Duo Vermonters Hungrytown

Food Trucks, Beer & Wine



BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW! $10 in advance, $15 at the door

Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/summer-cinema-slam-2017-tickets-35944785822

In Person: at Everyone's Books, 25 Elliot Street, Brattleboro

At the Gate: Day of the Event (Cash Only)



Read about the FOOD & FILMS HERE:

WEBSITE http://www.brattleborofilmfestival.org/2016-special-events/

FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/events/1220902404683988/