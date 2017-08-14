Shoot the Moon Theater Co. Holds Auditions for "War of the Worlds" Aug 29

By ChrisLenois | Mon, August 14 2017

Shoot the Moon Theater Company will hold open auditions for The War of the Worlds on Tuesday, August 29 at 7pm at Hooker-Dunham Theater & Gallery located at 139 Main Street, Brattleboro Vermont.

Participants do not need to prepare any material, they will be asked to read from provided pages at the audition. Rehearsals will begin mid-September. The show will run at 7:30pm each evening during the weekends of October 20-21, October 27-28 and November 3-4.

Director Joshua Moyse looks forward to staging the infamous radio drama for this year’s Halloween spectacular. “I’ve loved Welles’ adaptation of the H.G. Wells novel since I was a young child. Staging it in front of a live audience, with performers creating many of the sound effects, music, and maybe even the vintage advertisements, will be a great thrill for both the audience and cast,” says Moyse.

The production is flexible in its casting. All ages are encouraged to audition. For more information please email info@shootthemoontheater.com.

Shoot the Moon Theater Company is committed to bringing high-quality productions of original and contemporary works of theater to audiences in the region. The troupe's 2017 season began with Toshiki Okada's The Sonic Life of a Giant Tortoise and continued with an original piece, Trump’s Fifth Avenue: A Political Fantasia. The company's inaugural 2016 season included Venus in Fur by David Ives; the Alfred Hitchcock-inspired original, CAMEO; and stage adaptations of stories and poems by Edgar Allan Poe, entitled 7 by Poe for its traditional Halloween performance.