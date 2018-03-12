Spring Art Classes at The Drawing Studio

By jna | Mon, March 12 2018

Hello Everyone,

The Drawing Studio is enrolling for Spring classes beginning in April. We offer traditional and experimental classes in Drawing, Color Mixing and Painting, along with critique groups for artists and private lessons. There are also weekly drop in figure drawing sessions for those who like to work independently.

The studio is located on Williams Street in Brattleboro along the beautiful Whetstone Brook and is a perfect place for creative work. We also have a wonderful art research library. Check out the website and see what we offer!

And feel free to drop me a line with any questions,

Enjoy the last blast (?) of Winter!

Jason Alden

802 380 4997

https://www.vermontdrawingstudio.com