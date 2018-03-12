"Too few people understand a really good sandwich."  - James Beard

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 69 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Arts

Spring Art Classes at The Drawing Studio


By jna | Mon, March 12 2018

Hello Everyone,

The Drawing Studio is enrolling for Spring classes beginning in April. We offer traditional and experimental classes in Drawing, Color Mixing and Painting, along with critique groups for artists and private lessons. There are also weekly drop in figure drawing sessions for those who like to work independently.

The studio is located on Williams Street in Brattleboro along the beautiful Whetstone Brook and is a perfect place for creative work. We also have a wonderful art research library. Check out the website and see what we offer!

And feel free to drop me a line with any questions,
Enjoy the last blast (?) of Winter!

Jason Alden
802 380 4997
https://www.vermontdrawingstudio.com

»

iBrattleboro Poll

The amount of confidence I have in local (not national, not state) media to get the facts right...

Choices