Student Art Month: Elementary School Art at Brooks Library


By Brooks Memorial | Mon, March 13 2017

March is Student Art Month in Windham County. Student Art Month spotlights and gives public recognition to the outstanding visual art created by our elementary, middle school, and high school students. Make sure you don't miss the 2017 displays in Downtown, Brattleboro and at Brooks Memorial Library.​

Elementary School Art displays can be seen at Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main Street. 

“Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist after growing up.” Pablo Picasso

2-D High School Art displays can be viewed at the Gibson River Garden, 157 Main Street.

3-D High School Art displays can be viewed at Vermont Artisans, 106 Main St 

