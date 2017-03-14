Sun., March 19, 3-5 pm: Group Art Show Opens at All Souls Church

By JoyW-P | Tue, March 14 2017

West Brattleboro - Through the end of April, the foyer and other gallery spaces at All Souls Church (ASC) are featuring a group show of mixed-media, watercolors, and pastels by members of the Brattleboro Brush & Palette Painters and Saxtons River Art Guild. Participants include Carolyn Albee, Bob Askey, Barb Borek, Dawn Chattin, Maisie Crowther, Nancy DiMauro, John Dimick, Kathy Greve, Mike Hanley, Karen Hesse, Deedee Jones, Molly Martin, Patricia McPike, and Lois Reynolds. Some of these artists are members of both groups.



The ASC Arts Committee invites the public to an Opening Reception for the exhibit

from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 19. This is an opportunity to meet the artists and learn about their inspiration and creative process. Otherwise, the gallery is open for visitors weekdays from 9:00 to 12:00 noon, as well as during Sunday worship and other public events in the building.



All Souls Church Unitarian Universalist is in the West Village Meeting House at 29 South St., a little over a mile west of Exit 2 off Interstate 91. Take a left at the fire station and village green to head up the wooded church driveway to a large parking area. For further information, call the ASC office at (802) 254-9377.

Image: Gros Ventre Falls in Glacier National Park, 8x14 watercolor by John S. Dimick