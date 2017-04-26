"It's easy to make a buck. It's a lot tougher to make a difference." - Tom Brokaw

Terry Sylvester's "The Back of Brattleboro" at Brooks Library


By Brooks Memorial | Wed, April 26 2017

Dear Library Community,

Please take a moment to read about the lovely artwork called 'The back of Brattleboro," (2005) by Terry Sylvester, which is now on extended display as part of our renovation celebration! We hope you will come to see it in person!

Here is her statement:

"This piece was made specifically for a month long show at Brooks Memorial Library years ago. I used to live down by the railroad tracks and loved walking there, so I wanted to show a panoramic view of that beautiful part of town.

I am so pleased to have it be a part of the library’s celebration!"

~Terry Sylvester

