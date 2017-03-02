Views and Perspectives: Oil Paintings by David Rohn at Next Stage Arts - Artist Reception

By mq | Wed, March 01 2017

Next Stage Arts Gallery is featuring paintings by

David Rohn, March 4 to 24.

OPENING RECEPTION:

Sat., March 4, 2 - 4p.m.

David Rohn is a watercolor and oil painter. He currently lives and creates art in the woods of Southern Vermont

“Rohn’s paintings seem part of another diction altogether, one free of jargon and its thin gratifications; free, also, of art-schooled ambition to please teacher/critic/dealer, but rarely the eye of the beholder. The eye of this beholder is soothed and delighted, reminded of the old sense of magic which manifests itself in art. I like to call it magic, or alchemy, since these words convey transformation: the way all true art, representational or abstract, changes the visual world into a vision of the world.”

Ann Lauterbach, “Light Repositories: On David Rohn’s Watercolors

“…..each picture having a highly artculate—but seldom outspoken—air. Yet when Rohn gets right down to it, his very delicacy of means yields up something deeply felt and expressed …. Rohn finds feeling; he is a still-life painter of surprising force.”

Gerrit Henry, "Art in America

Next Stage Arts is located at 15 Kimball Hill, Putney

For information on viewing times call: 802-387-0102.