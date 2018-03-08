"Too few people understand a really good sandwich."  - James Beard

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Home » Culture » Arts

We Are Looking for Volunteers (A Free Ticket to Our Event Available in Exchange!)


By Not Signed In | Thu, March 08 2018

VOLUNTEER = TICKET TO OUR EVENT: Would you like a free ticket to any of our "Nourishing the Inner Artist: Conversations about Conversations about Art, Creativity, and Imagination" creativity forums?

We are seeking a few good volunteers for our creativity forums (which can be viewed at www.acwc.us/forums). Would that be you? We need individuals who can:

• Help set-up and break down for our events;
• Help marketing and promoting;
• Front door management.

If you are interested, please email Shanta Lee Ganger at Shantavns@gmail.com OR send a text to (802) 275-8152 if you are interested.

