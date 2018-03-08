We Are Looking for Volunteers (A Free Ticket to Our Event Available in Exchange!)

By Not Signed In | Thu, March 08 2018

VOLUNTEER = TICKET TO OUR EVENT: Would you like a free ticket to any of our "Nourishing the Inner Artist: Conversations about Conversations about Art, Creativity, and Imagination" creativity forums?

We are seeking a few good volunteers for our creativity forums (which can be viewed at www.acwc.us/forums). Would that be you? We need individuals who can:

• Help set-up and break down for our events;

• Help marketing and promoting;

• Front door management.

If you are interested, please email Shanta Lee Ganger at Shantavns@gmail.com OR send a text to (802) 275-8152 if you are interested.