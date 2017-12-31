"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Weekend Drawing Workshop January 6 and 7


By jna | Sun, December 31 2017

The Drawing Studio in Brattleboro will host a Weekend Drawing Intensive on January 6th and 7th.  This workshop is for absolute beginners and experienced artists.  Our aim is to:

-increase our understanding of the basic visual elements of shape, line, tone, pattern and gesture

-offer a framework that allows us to draw from our experience with curiosity, directness and enjoyment.

This will be an eye opener and an inspiration for the New Year.  You have much more capacity for drawing than you know!  

For more information check out the webpage : https://www.vermontdrawingstudio.com/drawingintensive/

or call Jason Alden at 802 380 4997  www.vermontdrawingstudio.com/

