By jna | Sun, December 31 2017

The Drawing Studio in Brattleboro is offering classes in traditional and experimental drawing practices, color theory and composition and drop in figure drawing sessions. Our semester begins the week of January 8th 2018. Please check out the website to see if this might be for you or someone you love.

www.vermontdrawingstudio.com It is a beautiful place to be, draw and learn. (some trade and scholarship options are available too)

Happy New Year!

Jason Alden

802 380 4997