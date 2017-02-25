1st Wednesdays At Brooks Library: In Her Time: A Fresh Look At Jane Austen With Dartmouth Professor Suzanne Brown

By Brooks Memorial | Sat, February 25 2017

Dartmouth visiting assistant professor Suzanne Brown will look at novelist Jane Austen’s response to the events of her era in a talk at Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro on March 1 at 7:00 pm. Her talk, “Jane Austen in Her Time,” is part of the Vermont Humanities Council’s First Wednesdays lecture series and is free and open to the public.

Jane Austen lived in exciting times, and yet until recently was considered “untouched by the political, intellectual, and artistic revolutions of her age.” Drawing on Austen’s novels, Dartmouth visiting assistant professor Suzanne Brown shows how Austen was in fact a keen observer of her era’s values who both shared and critiqued them.



Brown is a Visiting Assistant Professor at Dartmouth College and has led Vermont Humanities Council and New Hampshire Humanities Council book discussions for over 30 years. Focusing on 19th and 20th-century American and English literature, she holds a doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania. For the past 20 years, she has taught in the Dartmouth Humanities Program, lecturing frequently on Jane Austen.

Location Brooks Memorial Library Main Reading Room. For more information contact Brooks Memorial Library by phone at 802-254-5290, by email at info@brookslibraryvt.org, or on the web at brookslibraryvt.org. Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main Street, Brattleboro, VT 05301. The event is free and open to the public.

About First Wednesdays

The Vermont Humanities Council’s First Wednesdays series is held on the first Wednesday of every month from October through May in nine communities statewide, featuring speakers of national and regional renown. Talks in Brattleboro are held at Brooks Memorial Library unless otherwise noted. The program is free, accessible to people with disabilities and open to the public.

See the full schedule of Brattleboro First Wednesdays talks here-https://www.vermonthumanities.org/first-wednesdays/first-wednesdays-brattleboro/

The National Life Group Foundation and the Vermont Department of Libraries are the statewide underwriters of First Wednesdays. “Jane Austen in Her Time” is underwritten by Merchants Bank. Brooks Memorial Library is underwritten by Brattleboro Camera Club; Brattleboro Savings & Loan; Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC; The Richards Group; Starr Latronica; and World Learning.

For more information, contact Brooks Memorial Library at 802.254.5290 or contact the Vermont Humanities Council at 802.262.2626 or info@vermonthumanities.org, or visit www.vermonthumanities.org.

About Vermont Humanities CouncilVermont Humanities Council is a private nonprofit working to bring the power and the pleasure of the humanities to all Vermonters—of every background and in every community. The Council strives to make Vermont a state in which every individual reads, participates in public affairs, and continues to learn throughout life. Because Ideas Matter.