Author Elizabeth Minnich: Community Conversation and Book Discussion

Please join us as we welcome Author Elizabeth Minnich at a FREE event on Friday, September 8, at 4 pm in the Second Floor Meeting Room. She will introduce and open discussion abnout her new book, The Evil of Banality: The Life and Death Importance of Thinking.

A moral philosopher, Elizabeth began her quest to comprehend how ordinarily decent people make 'extensive evils" (genocide, slavery) and "extensive good" possible when, as Hannah Arendt's teaching assistant, accompanied her to defent Arendt's controversial concept, the banality of evil.

