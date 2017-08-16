"Drama is life with the dull bits cut out." - Alfred Hitchcock

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Home » Culture » Books

Author Elizabeth Minnich: Community Conversation and Book Discussion


By Brooks Memorial... | Tue, August 15 2017

Please join us as we welcome Author Elizabeth Minnich at a FREE event on Friday, September 8, at 4 pm in the Second Floor Meeting Room. She will introduce and open discussion abnout her new book, The Evil of Banality: The Life and Death Importance of Thinking.

A moral philosopher, Elizabeth began her quest to comprehend how ordinarily decent people make 'extensive evils" (genocide, slavery) and "extensive good" possible when, as Hannah Arendt's teaching assistant, accompanied her to defent Arendt's controversial concept, the banality of evil.

For more information about the author, please visit her website below!

https://sites.google.com/site/drelizabethminnich/home

 


 

 

 

 


