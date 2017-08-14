Book Scanning at Experienced Goods

By cgrotke | Mon, August 14 2017

The other day, while looking at books at Experienced Goods, I noticed two middle-aged women working their way around the room with a handheld device.

Watching for just a moment, I could see that it was a smart phone with a scanner attachment.

One woman was checking each section for possible “candidates” to scan, while the other scanned each barcode. Her device would then do a quick lookup to, I assume, tell her how much she could expect to sell that book for. If the amount was more than what Experienced Goods was charging, they’d add it to their pile.

The final step was a look though each selected book to see if there was any damage that might drop the value. If so, back on the shelf it went.

I was curious, so asked what they were doing. The response was shady and suspicious. “Uh, just checking things.”

I said it looked like they were scanning each book and looking to see if they could flip it for a higher price. “Why are you asking all these questions?”

I said I was curious, and hadn’t seen that device before and wanted to know more. “Uh, I’d rather not talk about it.”

That really got me interested. Two women, scanning the most bargain of bargain books, looking to flip them for tiny amounts of profit, acting very suspicious about something that was pretty obvious to anyone watching them.

It was clear they didn’t want any attention at all, so I kept at it. I said I understood that she didn’t want to discuss it, but it wouldn’t stop me from asking questions. So I kept asking little questions while I looked at books, waiting for them to get out of the way for the section I was interested in.

At one point, I was behind one of them, and the other called out. “That guy is right behind you looking!” Why yes, I was in the book section looking around.

It was all very strange, and the more they wanted to hide, the more fun it was to make some noise about their activity. I had my fun, and started to head out. On the way I ran into Lise heading toward the books, so I had one final comment. In a somewhat loud voice, I told her that there were some interesting books, but also two ladies scanning everything to look for books to flip.

There’s nothing wrong with going through used books looking for good deals. At Experienced Goods, every sale is a good one, resulting in some more money for the programs it supports. I’ve seen many a dealer working their way around the room. There’s really no need to be sneaky there - unless you are feeling personal guilt at doing something sleazy.

And I can see how someone doing this would feel that personal guilt. They aren’t buying a book to read, or to give to a friend. This isn’t about the joy of discovering an unknown title. This isn’t about finding a book or two, it’s taking many off the shelves. It’s taking books that others might want to read or give, and scooping them up en masse. It is about hunting profits. They are taking advantage of good deals to earn some extra cash for themselves.

Again, no crimes committed, but an interesting experience.