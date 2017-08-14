Book Scanning at Experienced Goods

The other day, while looking at books at Experienced Goods, I noticed two middle-aged women working their way around the room with a handheld device.
Watching for just a moment, I could see that it was a smart phone with a scanner attachment.
One woman was checking each section for possible “candidates” to scan, while the other scanned each barcode. Her device would then do a quick lookup to, I assume, tell her how much she could expect to sell that book for. If the amount was more than what Experienced Goods was charging, they’d add it to their pile.
The final step was a look though each selected book to see if there was any damage that might drop the value. If so, back on the shelf it went.
I was curious, so asked what they were doing. The response was shady and suspicious. “Uh, just checking things.”
I said it looked like they were scanning each book and looking to see if they could flip it for a higher price. “Why are you asking all these questions?”
I said I was curious, and hadn’t seen that device before and wanted to know more. “Uh, I’d rather not talk about it.”
That really got me interested. Two women, scanning the most bargain of bargain books, looking to flip them for tiny amounts of profit, acting very suspicious about something that was pretty obvious to anyone watching them.
It was clear they didn’t want any attention at all, so I kept at it. I said I understood that she didn’t want to discuss it, but it wouldn’t stop me from asking questions. So I kept asking little questions while I looked at books, waiting for them to get out of the way for the section I was interested in.
At one point, I was behind one of them, and the other called out. “That guy is right behind you looking!” Why yes, I was in the book section looking around.
It was all very strange, and the more they wanted to hide, the more fun it was to make some noise about their activity. I had my fun, and started to head out. On the way I ran into Lise heading toward the books, so I had one final comment. In a somewhat loud voice, I told her that there were some interesting books, but also two ladies scanning everything to look for books to flip.
There’s nothing wrong with going through used books looking for good deals. At Experienced Goods, every sale is a good one, resulting in some more money for the programs it supports. I’ve seen many a dealer working their way around the room. There’s really no need to be sneaky there - unless you are feeling personal guilt at doing something sleazy.
And I can see how someone doing this would feel that personal guilt. They aren’t buying a book to read, or to give to a friend. This isn’t about the joy of discovering an unknown title. This isn’t about finding a book or two, it’s taking many off the shelves. It’s taking books that others might want to read or give, and scooping them up en masse. It is about hunting profits. They are taking advantage of good deals to earn some extra cash for themselves.
Again, no crimes committed, but an interesting experience.
Increasingly seen practice
Having worked at the AAUW Book Sale for who-knows-how-many years, I'd seen a few browsers doing things like that in more recent years, plus a general increase in the number of people who seemed to have no interest in reading books, just in what books they could flip online. The established legitimate book dealers who came were great, and ethical, and friendly. This new version of customer was more furtive and evasive, and uninterested in chitchat. We'd also sadly seen an increase in customers attempting to sneak books out in bags, clothing, and even hats.
Donations
Next time I return a good book donated to Experience Goods, or donate a book that is new but read only once or twice, I might mark the cover: "Not for flipping. For Experience Good's customers only.
The books there are a delight, and a service for many of us, and I would hope that the shelves not be depleted by those who are legal and have their rights, but still need to be more community minded.
Some of us in town, rely on those books on a regular basis and we specifically donate and purchase to support Experienced Goods, but also to share with our neighbors who, like all of us, need to be on careful budgets..
Thanks Chris, for your good work, and making us aware of this..
Perhaps a limit on the number of books which can be purchased would also help. In any case, will be watching for these flippers, and help them to become more community conscious.
I met someone who was flipping at the Windham Solid Wast Swap Shop. I was upset especially when their were children there who could have used the toys, and she snatched them up, and was proud in doing so, for her fun internet side business.