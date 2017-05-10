Book Talk at Brooks Library: The Life We Got: Losing Sight and Gaining Vision

By Brooks Memorial | Wed, May 10 2017

Save the Date for a Book Talk at Brooks Memorial Library. We hope that you will join us on Wednesday, May 24th at 7 pm in the Meeting Room to meet Neil and Alison Taylor, who co-authored their memoir called "The Life We Got: Losing Sight and Gaining Vision."

Neil was a young teacher and athlete when the discovery of a brain tumor catapulted him into a life of blindness. With his dreams shattered and the future uncertain he began, with unwavering support from his family, one step at a time, rebuilding a life worth living and worth celebrating. A monumental step in his journey toward acceptance and wholeness was the writing of this memoir with his mother Alison.

Told from both of their perspectives, their account is a road map of one family's journey in the face of trauma. Neil Taylor is a massage therapist and owner of The Blind Masseur, in Brattleboro, Vermont. Alison Taylor is a former elementary school teacher and long-time yoga practitioner. She lives in Brattleboro, Vermont.