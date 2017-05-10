"The shortest distance between two points is under construction." - Noelie Altito

User login

Who's online

There are currently 2 users and 33 guests online.

Online users

  • Vidda
  • KAlden

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Books

Book Talk at Brooks Library: The Life We Got: Losing Sight and Gaining Vision


By Brooks Memorial | Wed, May 10 2017

Save the Date for a Book Talk at Brooks Memorial Library. We hope that you will join us on Wednesday, May 24th at 7 pm in the Meeting Room to meet Neil and Alison Taylor, who co-authored their memoir called "The Life We Got: Losing Sight and Gaining Vision."

Neil was a young teacher and athlete when the discovery of a brain tumor catapulted him into a life of blindness. With his dreams shattered and the future uncertain he began, with unwavering support from his family, one step at a time, rebuilding a life worth living and worth celebrating. A monumental step in his journey toward acceptance and wholeness was the writing of this memoir with his mother Alison.

Told from both of their perspectives, their account is a road map of one family's journey in the face of trauma. Neil Taylor is a massage therapist and owner of The Blind Masseur, in Brattleboro, Vermont. Alison Taylor is a former elementary school teacher and long-time yoga practitioner. She lives in Brattleboro, Vermont.

»

iBrattleboro Poll

Four new roundabouts on Putney Road will

Choices