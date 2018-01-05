"I soon found out you can't change the world.  The best you can do is to learn to live with it." - Henry Miller

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 14 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Books

Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees Seeks Two New Members


By Brooks Memorial... | Fri, January 05 2018

The Board of Trustees for Brooks Memorial Library is looking for two new members to help guide this great community library!

»

iBrattleboro Poll

I expect 2018 to be

Choices