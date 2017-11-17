"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Home » Culture » Books

Brooks Memorial Library Closed For the Thanksgiving Holiday


By Brooks Memorial... | Thu, November 16 2017

Dear Library Community,

The Library will be closed on Thursday, November 23rd, and we look forward to seeing you again on Friday, November 24th!

Happy Thanksgiving :)

~Your Library Staff

