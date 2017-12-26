Brooks Memorial Library - First Wednesday Event: An Evening With Langston Hughes

By Brooks Memorial... | Tue, December 26 2017

Join us on Wednesday, January 3rd, at 7 pm, as we celebrate the work of Langston Hughes, Jazz Poet and one of the leaders of the Harlem Renaissance. Actor and writer David Mills was inspired to perform a compilation of Hughes' poems and short stories when he lived in his historic home for three years. He will celebratethe life of Langston Hughes in a dramatic rendition of the Harlem Renaissance writer’s poems and short stories.



This program is underwritten by Jack and Mary Ellen Bixby.



Statewide underwriters include:

National Life Group

Alma Gibbs Donchian Foundation

Vermont Department of Libraries

Institute of Museum and Library Services



For more information, contact Starr Latronica, library director, 802-254-5290 extension 101, or starr@brookslibraryvt.org.