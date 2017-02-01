"You do not lead by hitting people over the head. That's assault, not leadership." - Dwight D. Eisenhower

Books

Brooks Memorial Library Hosting Wikipedia #1lib1ref Session for Librarians and Information Seekers


By Brooks Memorial | Wed, February 01 2017

Wikipedia is an ever changing source of information. Learning how to critically evaluate Wikipedia is a key skill. The annual #1lib1ref campaign (1lib1ref.org) asks every librarian and information seeker to learn how to add a reference to Wikipedia, to help ensure that the facts on the website are backed by reliable research.

Brooks Memorial Library will be hosting a #1lib1ref session, for librarians and information seekers alike. RSVP to starr@brooklibraryvt.org. Learn how to add a reference to Wikipedia and discuss the role of Wikipedia in Research on Friday, February 3 from 2-3 pm. Everyone is welcome to join, bring a laptop if one is available, and let us know if you are coming! RSVP to starr@brooklibraryvt.org.  

