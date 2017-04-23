"Freaks are the much needed escape from the humdrum. They are poetry." - Albert Perry

Authentically Local

Books

Brooks Memorial Library Open House


By Not Signed In | Sun, April 23 2017

The Trustees and staff of the Brooks Memorial Library invite you to check out our new meeting spaces, teen room, renovated reading room and children’s area and more during an Open House and tour, 224 Main St., Brattleboro, Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 2pm-5pm. There will be a brief welcome at 2:30pm and tour guides on hand for exploration of the new spaces.

Light refreshments and door prizes will be available.

The renovations were made possible by a bequest from Brattleboro resident, Ronald Read.

For more information call 254-5290.

TO: Local Media Date: April 22, 2017
From: Starr LaTronica, Director

