Celebrate Life: Viva La Vida - Everyone's Books Friday 22 September 2017 6 PM

CELEBRATE LIFE: VIVA LA VIDA by Namaya reading on 22 September Friday 6 – 6:30 PM at Everyone’s Books.

The new book CELEBRATE LIFE: VIVA LA VIDA by the Vermont poet & storyteller – T. Namaya. The book it is available at Everyone’s Books.

Samples below on Amazon link. And audio. http://amzn.to/2sK94Q9

- Celebrate Life Kindle and print book. Audio Tracks and CDS: Celebrate Life

Celebrate Life Review In Brattleboro Reformer

"Some of the poems and stories make you giggle, others make you feel regret, but they all make you think, and they have a common thread of prodding the reader to take the time to notice the simple things — told with subtle humor and vivid imagery." Cicely Eastman -Editor Reformer







The poet Wendy Baez Brown said, “The joy flowing through these poems and stories is contagious. As you read this book, you will be immersed in the belief that our lives are precious and glorious, to be savored and shared. Namaya’s quirky sense of humor shines through these pages as well as a profound curiosity about human beings and an appreciation of each moment he gets to have with us..”

Seven Days Magazine - "Namaya is a modern day Thoreau in a world gone mad."

Vermont Standard, "Down home storytelling!”

“Celebrate Life: Viva La Vida -Stories, poems, and songs that celebrate life, love, travel, relationships, and his neighbors told by the renowned story teller Namaya who is described as a "A Vermont Treasure." by Vermont Life Publisher David Haskins.