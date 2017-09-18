"I have nothing to say and I am saying it and that is poetry." - John Cage

User login

Who's online

There are currently 1 user and 36 guests online.

Online users

  • KAlden

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Books

Celebrate Life: Viva La Vida - Everyone's Books Friday 22 September 2017 6 PM


By Namaya | Mon, September 18 2017

CELEBRATE LIFE: VIVA LA VIDA by Namaya reading on 22 September Friday 6 – 6:30 PM  at Everyone’s Books. 

The new book CELEBRATE LIFE: VIVA LA VIDA by the Vermont poet & storyteller – T. Namaya. The book  it is available at Everyone’s Books.

Samples below on Amazon link.  And audio.  http://amzn.to/2sK94Q9 
- Celebrate Life Kindle and print book. Audio Tracks and CDS: Celebrate Life 

Celebrate Life Review In Brattleboro Reformer

"Some of the poems and stories make you giggle, others make you feel regret, but they all make you think, and they have a common thread of prodding the reader to take the time to notice the simple things — told with subtle humor and vivid imagery."  Cicely Eastman -Editor Reformer



The poet Wendy Baez Brown said, “The joy flowing through these poems and stories is contagious. As you read this book, you will be immersed in the belief that our lives are precious and glorious, to be savored and shared. Namaya’s quirky sense of humor shines through these pages as well as a profound curiosity about human beings and an appreciation of each moment he gets to have with us..”

Seven Days Magazine - "Namaya is a modern day Thoreau in a world gone mad."

Vermont Standard,  "Down home storytelling!”

 “Celebrate Life: Viva La Vida -Stories, poems, and songs that celebrate life, love, travel, relationships, and his neighbors told by the renowned story teller Namaya who is described as a "A Vermont Treasure." by Vermont Life Publisher David Haskins.

»

iBrattleboro Poll

Im predicting that the upcoming fall colors will be

Choices