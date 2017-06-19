Celebrate Life: Viva La Vida - New Book

By Namaya | Mon, June 19 2017

Celebrate Life: Viva La Vida is finished. It is now available on Kindle and Amazon.com At the end of this note, are several poems and photos from this book and because it is father's day i have included sample of poems that you can share with your favorite "dad/man" in your life. Happy Fathers/ Men Day





" Some of the poems and stories make you giggle, others make you feel regret, but they all make you think, and they have a common thread of prodding the reader to take the time to notice the simple things — told

with subtle humor and vivid imagery." Cicely Eastman -Editor Reformer

I’ve been writing this book in one way or another for over ten years and it the process of collating and editing it for the past five years. Under the imprint of Vermont Art Poetry Press. In the course of the next six months we will be re-releasing all of my books: Journal of the Plague - Living and working with AIDS ; Vermont My Home On Blue Heron Pond ; Eros to Godhead; Thirst : the CDs - Green Mountain Radio Hour; On the Island of Binga Bonga; and new works "Luscious Wet Kisses."

“Celebrate Life: Viva La Vida -Stories, poems, and songs that celebrate life, love, travel, relationships, and his neighbors told by the renowned story teller Namaya who is described as a "A Vermont Treasure." by Vermont Life Publisher David Haskins

As a world traveler he gathers his poems and stories from his journeys through life -- from the majestic elegy of "Orlando" to the ordinary mysteries "What happened to the other sock?" to the hilarious misadventures in home repair.

As the poet Wendy Baez Brown said, “The joy flowing through these poems and stories is contagious. As you read this book, you will be immersed in the belief that our lives are precious and glorious, to be savored and shared.

Namaya’s quirky sense of humor shines through these pages as well as a profound curiosity about human beings and an appreciation of each moment he gets to have with us..”

Seven Days Magazine - "Namaya is a modern day Thoreau in a world gone mad."







Vermont Standard "Down home storytelling!”