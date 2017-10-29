Celebrate Life: Viva La Vida - A Poem For You by Namaya

By Namaya | Sun, October 29 2017

Friends

The new book Celebrate Life: Viva La Vida is out! It is available at Everyone's Books and Art Rageous in Brattleboro. It is also available at Amazon.com. here is a poem from the book. Enjoy!

Be the Rose

I never expected miracles as a Homeopathic physician, but I was open to the possibility. A woman came into my office, who was an alcoholic & apparently abused, a spirit more broken than mended. On her breast rising up to her collar bone was a rose tattoo. After two hours of listening in the spirit of compassion and love, I gave her a homeopathic dose of stramonium. A remedy, as I saw it, for “One who was lost in the wilderness without their tribe.” I didn’t expect to see her again, there are too many wounded spirits in the world, who cannot find their way home.

About a year later, an attractive woman came to my office and she said, “You don’t recognize me? I saw you about a year ago and you gave me some small pills.I didn’t think much of it, but afterwardsI had a dream about how my life could be different. I realized I didn’t have to be a victim nor trapped in the lies.”“Yes, I remember you, but you’ve blossomed.”“It’s strange you said that, doctor. Before I met you I had felt like the sludge in the sewer, now I feel like the rose growing from that sludge.” After she left, I looked up stramonium in my reference book, “Grows in refuse and dung heaps.” Be the rose.

Information

The new book CELEBRATE LIFE: VIVA LA VIDA by the

Vermont poet & storyteller – T. Namaya has just been released and availble

at books stores. Readings/ performances

and book signings are being schedule.

Books can be

ordered directly through your Ingram account or we can fulfull the order

Samples below on Amazon link. And audio.

http://amzn.to/2sK94Q9 -

Celebrate Life Kindle and print book. Audio Tracks and CDS: Celebrate Life

www.vermontartpoetry.com





Celebrate Life Review In

Brattleboro Reformer



" Some of the poems and stories make you giggle, others make you

feel regret, but they all make you think, and they have a common thread of

prodding the reader to take the time to notice the simple things — told with

subtle humor and vivid imagery." Cicely Eastman -Editor Reformer







The poet Wendy Baez Brown said, “The joy flowing through these poems and

stories is contagious. As you read this book, you will be immersed in the

belief that our lives are precious and glorious, to be savored and shared.

Namaya’s quirky sense of humor shines through these pages as well as a profound

curiosity about human beings and an appreciation of each moment he gets to have

with us..”







Seven Days Magazine - "Namaya is a modern day Thoreau in a world gone

mad."







Vermont Standard, "Down home

storytelling!”

“Celebrate

Life: Viva La Vida -Stories, poems, and songs that celebrate life, love,

travel, relationships, and his neighbors told by the renowned story teller

Namaya who is described as a

"A Vermont Treasure." by Vermont

Life Publisher David Haskins