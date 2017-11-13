"The school is the last expenditure upon which America should be willing to economize." - Franklin D. Roosevelt

User login

Who's online

There are currently 1 user and 42 guests online.

Online users

  • Lise

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Books

Celebrate Life, The War that Never Was, at Everyone's Books and ArtRageous


By Namaya | Sun, November 12 2017

CELEBRATE LIFE: VIVA LA VIDA by Namaya

The new book CELEBRATE LIFE: VIVA LA VIDA by the
Vermont poet & storyteller – T. Namaya has just been released and availble
at books stores.  Readings/ performances
and book signings are being schedule.

Books, CDS, of Celebrate Life: Viva La Vida, Thirst - A novella, and Journal of the Plague can be had at your local bookstore Everyone's Books and ArtRageous Gallery in Brattleboro.  

 Samples below on Amazon link.  And audio. 
http://amzn.to/2sK94Q9  - Celebrate Life Kindle and print book. Audio Tracks and CDS: Celebrate Life



Celebrate Life Review In Brattleboro Reformer

" Some of the poems and stories make you giggle, others make you
feel regret, but they all make you think, and they have a common thread of
prodding the reader to take the time to notice the simple things — told with
subtle humor and vivid imagery."  Cicely Eastman -Editor Reformer

The poet Wendy Baez Brown said, “The joy flowing through these poems and
stories is contagious. As you read this book, you will be immersed in the
belief that our lives are precious and glorious, to be savored and shared.
Namaya’s quirky sense of humor shines through these pages as well as a profound curiosity about human beings and an appreciation of each moment he gets to have with us..”

Seven Days Magazine - "Namaya is a modern day Thoreau in a world gone
mad."

Vermont Standard,  "Down home storytelling!”

 “Celebrate Life: Viva La Vida -Stories, poems, and songs that celebrate life, love, travel, relationships, and his neighbors told by the renowned story teller Namaya who is described as a

 "A Vermont Treasure." Vermont Life Publisher David Haskins

»

Upcoming Events

Mon, Nov 13

Tue, Nov 14

Wed, Nov 15

Thu, Nov 16

Fri, Nov 17

Sat, Nov 18

more

iBrattleboro Poll

Beards on men definitely make them look

Choices