"I have nothing to say and I am saying it and that is poetry." - John Cage

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Home » Culture » Books

Children's Book Art Display at Brooks Library: Judith Oksner


By Brooks Memorial... | Tue, August 29 2017

Stop by and check out the lovely watercolor illustrations of Judith Oksner any time we are open from now until the end of September! The images are on display in the second floor hallway, in the glass case, and they are for the book "Barking," by Edith Milton.

Here is a brief write bio, a link to her website,and there is also a neat video of Judith talking about her work on YouTube:

I was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at a time when steel mills were the pride of the city and nobody knew smog was bad for you.

I started painting at age eight. I used my mother’s empty perfume bottles for water and sat on our front stoop painting the dog, the neighbors and the fiery red sky.

I attended college, the first in my family to do so. I received my undergraduate degree from Smith College in Massachusetts, and graduate degrees from Sarah Lawrence and Manhattanville colleges.

Afterwards, I took painting classes with Leonard Baskin who was most inspirational. But then decided I needed to earn a living in a less precarious field and became a teacher and computer game designer. I worked on the set of Steven Spielberg’s film, Schindler’s List, as a tutor! But my first love was art, so I continued to study and paint
nights, weekends and summers.

I divide my time between New York and New Hampshire. I work in watercolor and ink because I love the look of black ink on the page and I love color and light. My subject matter ranges from people, street ith distinctive features, quirks and personalities.

On the side, I am a constant dieter and a poor but enthusiastic recorder and bridge player. I have a wonderful husband with the forbearance of a saint, two fine sons and two totally unspoiled dogs. http://www.judithoksner.com/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aZ918yPDhOM

