Conmen! Scoundrels! Rogues! How to Research Colorful Characters and Write Their Stories

On Wednesday, November 29 at 7 PM, Brooks Memorial Library will host a presentation about conmen who made their fortunes and furthered their careers by coming to Brattleboro and working their magic art. Rolf Parker, a free-lance writer and local historian, will tell their stories and share tips and techniques for doing your own research and story-telling. Come learn how your work can become part of the Peoples, Places and the History of Words Project! It is funded by an NEH “Creating Humanities Communities” grant. For more information, visit: http://www.brattleboro.com/words.