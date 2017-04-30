"It's easy to make a buck. It's a lot tougher to make a difference." - Tom Brokaw

Recent Comments

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 34 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Books

Did Tiger take the Rain? The Art of Illustrator Charles Norris-Brown


By Brooks Memorial | Sat, April 29 2017

Did you know that Brooks Library regularly shows the work of childrens' book illustrators? The display case is on the second floor across from the Children's Room. Stop by and check it out!

For the month of May, there will be some beautiful original sketches and watercolors from the book "Did Tiger Take the Rain?" by Charles Norris-Brown. Please take a moment to read his brief bio and statement below!

Dish washer, bus driver, teacher, theoretician, and artist, Charles Norris-Brown was born in the small northern Pennsylvania town of Warren. He completed a PhD degree in Social Anthropology and Sociology at Lund University, Sweden, in 1984, based on fieldwork in the inner hills of Uttarakhand, India.

By 1990, Charles had re-focused his work to look at small communities living in and dependent on forests. This took him from the rainforest of Borneo to poor communities in eastern Canada and the Appalachian region of the USA. Part of this new focus included the terai region of India.

While visiting the Corbett National Park in India as part of a planned applied research project, and on the recommendation of some villagers there, he decided to combine his art, anthropology, and concern for the environment and to focus on writing
and illustrating children’s books. He began by completing an on-line course with the Institute of Children’s Literature in 2005. In time, he would raise the funds to allow his return to the terai, this time to Nepal, and from visits to the western terai region of Nepal in 2011 and 2012, he developed what would become his first children’s book: Did Tiger Take the Rain?

»

iBrattleboro Poll

It's Volunteer Appreciation Week. I volunteer my time

Choices