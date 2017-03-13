"There are always two people in every picture: the photographer and the viewer." - Ansel Adams

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
Home » Culture » Books

Digital Library Services: Hands-On Sessions at Brooks Library


By Brooks Memorial | Mon, March 13 2017

Have you discovered the free resources available with your Brooks Memorial library card on your home computer or mobile device? Are you curious about Overdrive and OneClick and want to learn more? Did you try some of this and get frustrated? Matt and Jeanne are teaming up for two hands-on sessions to get you cruising forward into the digital library world.

Drop by for either session: Monday, March 13th or Monday, March 20th, 1:00 p.m. 

Can't make either? Matt books appointments for individual consultations, and Jeanne is available on a drop-in basis at the Reference Desk throughout the week. 

Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main Street, Brattleboro, VT 05301

Contact us at info@brookslibraryvt.org or 802-254-5290

