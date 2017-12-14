Discounts at the Library Like-New Book Sale - Ongoing Until They Are Gone!

By Brooks Memorial... | Wed, December 13 2017

The Friends of Brooks Memorial Library put in a lot of time and effort the other week to help the rush of book-loving holiday shoppers!

There are still books left, so please stop by to check out the remaining books, children's books, puzzles, DVDs and audio books. They have now been further discounted to help you save for the holidays. Books are now an extra dollar off, and Audiobooks are now 1/2 price!

The Friends will not be there to wrap your gifts for you, but the sale will continue until December 18th at 3 pm, when they come to do the hard work of taking the shelves down until the next book sale in June!

Help make it an easy job for them by buying lots of books from the sale shelves! Just pay at the circulation desk :)