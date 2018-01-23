"It's about time that governments feared the people instead of the other way around." - Henry Rollins

Elemental Bookbinding and Survival Book Repair, With Marshall Brooks at Brooks Memorial Library


By Brooks Memorial... | Tue, January 23 2018

Join master bookbinder and restorer Marshall Brooks for a FREE demonstration and hands-on opportunity to learn the process of book repair at Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St. Brattleboro on Wednesday, January 31st at 7pm.

You will learn about the features and anatomy of a book, and explore various materials and approaches for preserving precious personal volumes during this partnered event with the People Places and Words of Brattleboro, VT. 

West Dover resident Marshall Brooks has been binding books for 40 years, as part of his literary arts press press imprint, Arts End Books, est. 1979. He won his wife’s heart by restoring her favorite old paperback. The cover had come off and he made new endpapers from flower stall paper. His work is found in
libraries and special collections both in the United States and abroad.

For more information call (802) 254-5290 or visit www.brookslibraryvt.org. For more information about Marshall, visit his website: http://www.marshallbrooks.com/bio.htm .

