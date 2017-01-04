"Don’t find fault. Find a remedy." - Henry Ford

User login

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Books

First Wednesdays at Brooks Library: Canterbury Tales, Still Funny after All These Years


By Brooks Memorial | Tue, January 03 2017

Dartmouth professor Peter Travis will discuss the genius, comic wisdom, and enduring humanity of Geoffrey Chaucer, the fourteenth-century “Father of English Poetry,” in a talk at Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., in Brattleboro on January 4 at 7:00 pm.

His talk, “Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales: Still Funny After All These Years,” is part of the Vermont Humanities Council’s First Wednesdays lecture series and is free and open to the public.

Travis’s talk will focus on Chaucer’s masterpiece, The Canterbury Tales, which provide incomparable insights into the variety and richness of medieval life as well as demonstrating the range of Chaucer’s literary genius.

Recently retired from Dartmouth College, Travis taught courses in Chaucer, medieval drama, Old English and Icelandic literature, men’s studies and literary theory. His major field of interest has always been Chaucer, and his book, Disseminal Chaucer, won the Brooks-Warren Prize for excellence in literary criticism in 2010. In his courses on Chaucer, Travis encouraged his students to develop their skills in reading Chaucer’s Middle English aloud, with accuracy and dramatic insight.

For more information call (802)254-5290 or visit www.brookslibraryvt.org.

»

Upcoming Events

Wed, Jan 4

Thu, Jan 5

Fri, Jan 6

Sat, Jan 7

Sun, Jan 8

Wed, Jan 11

Thu, Jan 12

Fri, Jan 13

Sat, Jan 14

more

iBrattleboro Poll

In the coming year I resolve to be

Choices