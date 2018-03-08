"Too few people understand a really good sandwich."  - James Beard

Free Author Reading at Brooks Memorial Library, with Brian G. Phelps: Fanny and Me


By Brooks Memorial... | Wed, March 07 2018

Join us at Brooks Memorial Library on Wednesday, March 21 at 7 pm in the upstairs Meeting Room for a FREE reading by author Brian G. Phelps about his bicycle journey across the United States!

Below is a brief author bio:

"Have you ever asked yourself a question out of the blue and your fast answer shocked you to the core?

My answer caused me to do something I didn’t know how to do, to be somebody I wasn’t, and then deal with all my failed plans to accomplish it.

My answer caused a geezer and a 1982 yard sale bicycle to ride, solo, 4,000 miles across America and Canada in 2011."

"The trip and my book, Fanny and Me, were inspired by the answer to my question that changed my life for ever...“What have I done in my life to Make Difference?”

About me... I retired with 25 years of working within the environmental and occupational health area for the State of New Hampshire. Now, I spend time volunteering, cycling, reading, journaling and best of all, connecting with people."

For more information, contact: bgphelps123@gmail.com 
or visit https://www.fannyandme.com/

