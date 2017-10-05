Free Opening Reception: Brattleboro's Letterpress Years Exhibit

By Brooks Memorial... | Wed, October 04 2017

Peoples, Places, and the History of Words in Brattleboro, (Vermont Words Project) and Brooks Memorial Library will present a FREE opening reception for “Brattleboro’s Letterpress Years” on Wednesday, October 11th from 5-7 pm.

Visit the first of three month-long exhibits with hands-on activities focusing on Brattleboro’s past as a bustling center of publishing and printing in New England. The three Brooks exhibits and all of the accompanying research will culminate in a major exhibition at the Brattleboro Museum and Art Center and a book whose writing and production is being led by Words Project partner, Write Action.

For information email: brattleborowords@gmail.com or visit:www.brattleboro.com/words/