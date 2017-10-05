"A dotard's ravings in the hour of death, When the tongue speaks without the sense's guidance." - George William Lovell

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Home » Culture » Books

Free Opening Reception: Brattleboro's Letterpress Years Exhibit


By Brooks Memorial... | Wed, October 04 2017

Peoples, Places, and the History of Words in Brattleboro, (Vermont Words Project) and Brooks Memorial Library will present a FREE opening reception for “Brattleboro’s Letterpress Years” on Wednesday, October 11th from 5-7 pm. 

Visit the first of three month-long exhibits with hands-on activities focusing on Brattleboro’s past as a bustling center of publishing and printing in New England. The three Brooks exhibits and all of the accompanying research will culminate in a major exhibition at the Brattleboro Museum and Art Center and a book whose writing and production is being led by Words Project partner, Write Action

For information email: brattleborowords@gmail.com or visit:www.brattleboro.com/words/

»

