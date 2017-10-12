"One reason I don't drink is that I want to know when I am having a good time." - Lady Astor

User login

Who's online

There are currently 2 users and 43 guests online.

Online users

  • KAlden
  • cgrotke

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Books

Free Poetry Reading at Brooks Memorial Library


By Brooks Memorial... | Wed, October 11 2017

Join us for a FREE Poetry reading at Brooks Memorial Library at 7 pm on Wednesday, October 25th 2017!
The following poets will share their works with us:

Verandah Porche - Recipient of the Ellen McColloch-Lovell Award and the Vermont Arts Council Award of Merit.

Penelope Scambly Schott - Winner of the Oregon Book Award

Patricia Fargnoli - Former Poet Laureate of New Hampshire and winner of the May Swensen Book Award

Tim Mayo - Finalist for the 2017 Montaigne Medal and Eric Hoffer Book Award

See you there!

»

iBrattleboro Poll

The best town next to Brattleboro is

Choices