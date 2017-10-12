Join us for a FREE Poetry reading at Brooks Memorial Library at 7 pm on Wednesday, October 25th 2017!
The following poets will share their works with us:
Verandah Porche - Recipient of the Ellen McColloch-Lovell Award and the Vermont Arts Council Award of Merit.
Penelope Scambly Schott - Winner of the Oregon Book Award
Patricia Fargnoli - Former Poet Laureate of New Hampshire and winner of the May Swensen Book Award
Tim Mayo - Finalist for the 2017 Montaigne Medal and Eric Hoffer Book Award
See you there!